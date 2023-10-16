Health authority urges to tighten management of human organ and tissue donation

Following press articles about kidney trading in some localities, the healthcare authority urges to tighten the management of human organ and tissue donation.

As kidney trading in some localities has been widely reported in the press, the Department of Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health yesterday sent an official dispatch to hospitals and health departments of provinces and cities requesting to strengthen inspection and supervision of donation, removal, and transplantation of human tissues and organs to promptly detect violations.

Directors of medical facilities that receive human tissue and organ donations and transplantation have been asked to disseminate regulations to departments, divisions, and staff in facilities to raise people’s responsibility and strict implementation of current legal regulations on the donation and transplantation of human tissues and organs.

Moreover, infirmaries should increase the prevention of trading in human tissues and organs; responsible people will be held accountable before the law for any violations.