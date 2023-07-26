HCMC’s Health Department focuses on implementing 28 groups of key activities

The HCMC Department of Health has identified 28 groups of key activities in the last six months of 2023.

The information was released at a conference to review the sector’s performance in the first six months of the year and implement tasks for the last six months of 2023 held by the municipal Health Department on July 26.

Some of the main missions are mobilizing resources to prevent and control dengue fever and HFMD (Hand, foot and mouth disease), implementing the sustainable management plan on the Covid-19 pandemic from group A to group B infectious disease, carrying out a pilot plan on medical examination and treatment for the elderly that is scheduled to be implemented in 2024, implementing the first phase of building electronic health records, carrying out a community health project approved by the HCMC People’s Committee, developing traditional medicine associated with health tourism, building a project of a specialized high-tech medical center, issuing recommendations for digita transformation at medical facilities and communiation activities at health establishments, building the city’s large healthcare data platform, receiving creativity and innovation transfer in healthcare from the consulate general of the United Kingdom in HCMC, strengthening state management of cosmetic service providers in the city and more.

Speaking at the event, Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Associate Professor, Ph.D., Dr. Tang Chi Thuong said that the city’s health system has nearly resumed routine hospital activities like before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first six months of this year, the city’s health sector has received many legal bases related to the health area issued by the Politburo, Government, National Assembly, and Ministry of Health.

The southern metropolis put many key works into operation, such as the new HCMC Oncology Hospital and Children’s Hospital 1 units.

Hospitals and medical facilities in the city meet regional and international standards, as Children’s Hospital 1 received the certification of Cardiovascular Center of Excellence, HCMC Traditional Medicine Hospital met the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) regulations set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Hung Vuong Maternity hospital granted the international standard ISO 15189:2012 certification, Military Hospital 175 achieved the level “Diamond Status” at the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards in recognition of improvements in its stroke care quality.

The city’s Health Department successfully organized a conference on the evaluation and development orientation of in-depth healthcare in HCMC, a conference on developing regional health and signing a cooperation agreement to boost development cooperation between HCMC and 13 localities in the Mekong Delta.