Business

Banking-finance

HCMC’s District 7 holds dialogues between banks and businesses

SGGP

The People's Committee of District 7 in HCMC coordinated with the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) - HCMC Branch to organize a dialogue with enterprises, household businesses, and traders on May 20.

The People's Committee of District 7 in HCMC and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) - HCMC Branch organize a dialogue with enterprises, household businesses, and traders on May 20. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice chairwoman of the People's Committee of District 7 Nguyen Thi Be Ngoan affirmed that the district's government always creates favorable conditions to support enterprises, household businesses, and traders, including organization of dialogues between banks and businesses to remove obstacles of enterprises, household businesses, and traders in borrowing capital.

At the dialogue, 11 businesses in the district signed new loan agreements and re-signed existing ones with six commercial banks, with a total capital of nearly VND380 billion (US$14.93 million).

Vice chairwoman of the People's Committee of District 7 Nguyen Thi Be Ngoan speaks at the dialogue. (Photo: SGGP)
At the signing ceremony of loan agreements (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the SBV-HCMC Branch answered participating businesses' questions on the loan application process, interest rates, and interest rate support packages.

According to the Government’s report, the National Assembly (NA) has agreed with the request for continuance of the 2 percent interest rate support policy for enterprises, cooperatives, and business households in accordance with NA’s Resolution 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal and monetary policies to support Vietnam’s post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development, he said.

In addition, the State Bank of Vietnam has also proposed an extension of Circular 02/2023/TT-NHNN that provides instructions for banks on debt rescheduling and retention of debt categories to assist borrowers of business and consumer loans until 2024.

Deputy Director of the SBV-HCMC Branch Nguyen Duc Lenh answers participating businesses' questions. (Photo: SGGP)
At the dialogue (Photo: SGGP)
By Thanh Chung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

dialogues between banks and businesses HCMC’s District 7 State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) - HCMC Branch Resolution 43 Circular 02

