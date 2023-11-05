HCMC to operate three hospitals in city's gateway in 2024

According to the plan, three general hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, and Thu Duc outlying districts will be put into use in 2024 to meet people’s increased medical demand.

Yesterday morning, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc led an inspection team of key medical projects and investment projects to build the City Planning Exhibition Center.

The Management Board of Investment Projects for Construction of Civil and Industrial Works in Ho Chi Minh City has reported on implementation progress, and disbursement plans of new construction projects of the three regional General Hospital in Hoc Mon, Cu Chi and Thu Duc suburban districts.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that protecting and taking care of people's health is extremely important, the city and the Central Government have devoted huge financial resources to the three hospitals in this gateway area which are responsible for taking care not only the health of city residents but also people in other surrounding regions.

What he was most concerned about was that the equipment packages for these three hospitals must be supplied simultaneously to serve patients’ increasing demand. The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has directed departments and agencies that when the hospital is completed, the equipment must be ready for use, said Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that the project to build the second campus of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine which is an educational and medical project located in Tan Kien medical cluster - a key medical cluster of the city – is still bumping into the problems of site clearance though the city has discussed and found solutions to meet the requirements of people whose houses are located in the project.