HCMC to invest US$1.8 billion in five BOT projects

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has signed a decision outlining a plan to implement five Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects on upgrading, expanding, and modernising existing road infrastructure in the city.

The new Bung Bridge connecting Tan Phu and Binh Tan districts in HCMC helps reduce traffic congestion on Le Trong Tan Street.

These BOT projects are located at the city gateways.

They comprise a project to upgrade and expand a section of National Highway No 13 from Binh Trieu Bridge to the border area of Binh Duong Province, and a project to upgrade and expand National Highway No 1 section from Kinh Duong Vuong Street to the border area of Long An Province.

A project to renovate and upgrade a National Highway No 22 section from An Suong intersection to Ring Road No 3, a project to upgrade the North-South axis from Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard to Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway, and construction of Binh Tien road and bridge from Pham Van Chi Street to Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard are included.

The total investment for the five projects is estimated about VND44.6 trillion (US$1.8 billion), of which, about VND8.1 trillion (US$331.4 million) will be used for project preparation, land clearance and construction support in the 2023-25 period.

In 2026-30, VND16.7 trillion (US$683.2 million) will be sourced from the city's budget and VND19.8 trillion (US$810 million) will come from investors under BOT contracts.

According to the decision, heads of departments, divisions, people's committees of districts and Thu Duc City, and relevant agencies and units are tasked to develop specific programs and plans aligned with the work programs of each locality and unit in order to implement the projects on schedule.

Selecting investors and signing BOT contracts are targeted to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

The city will complete the preparation and appraisal of a pre-feasibility study report in the second quarter of 2024, and the appraisal process and investment decision in the third quarter of 2024.

Construction of the projects is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025.

