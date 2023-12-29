HCMC to immunize babies with 5-in-1 vaccine

The HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) yesterday informed that it has receive 8,100 doses of DPT-VGB-Hib (SII) to serve babies from 18 months and below.



The 8,100 doses of DPT-VGB-Hib (SII) are provided by the Ministry of Health to inoculate users against the five common diseases of diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, pneumonia/meningitis caused by Hib bacteria.

The healthcare sector in HCMC is going to launch a citywide vaccination campaign with these doses for eligible babies from 2 to 18 months old. The campaign should begin right after the New Year Day and last about one week.

HCDC reported that until December 28, 2023, there were about 7,500 babies from 2 to 18 months not being vaccinated with dose 1 of SII yet. These subjects are the priority of this first vaccination campaign in 2024.

By Thanh An – Translated by Yen Nhi