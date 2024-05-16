HCMC to develop over 650km of roads annually

HCMC aims to develop about 652 km of roads, 212 km of railways and BRT, and 365 km of inland waterways every year to achieve its socio-economic development goals.

A section of Vo Nguyen Giap street in HCM City’s Thu Duc city. (Photo: VNS)

According to a recent announcement released by the Office of the municipal People's Committee, the city authorities have approved projects to develop infrastructure systems.

A total of 18 large bridge projects, 51 big traffic intersections, and 13 traffic projects will be carried out citywide.

The city will implement seven projects under the smart urban programme and invest in national highways connecting the city with other provinces in the southern key economic zone according to the approved plans.

The ratio of traffic land to urban construction land by 2030 is estimated to reach 17.8 percent.

From 2021 to 2025, the southern metropolis needs about VND553.5 trillion (US$23.4 billion), including VND181.3 trillion (US$7.7 billion) from the budget, for the development of the transport infrastructure system.

The city will invest in the HCMC - Moc Bai Expressway, ring roads No. 2 and No. 3, National Highway No. 1, National Highway No. 2, National Highway No. 50, National Highway No. 13 and traffic works such as the Thu Thiem 3, Thu Thiem 4, Can Gio, Binh Quoi and Binh Tien bridges.

The city also strives to complete and put into operation metro line No. 1 from Ben Thanh Market in District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc city, as well as construct metro line No. 2 between Ben Thanh Market to Tham Luong Depot in District 12, metro line No. 5-phase 1, and the light railway from Thu Thiem Station in Thu Duc city to Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai province.

It will construct and complete main and radial roads such as the North-South Expressway section from Nguyen Van Linh to Ba Chiem Bridge, a new road that connects Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa streets leading to Tan Son Nhat International Airport's third passenger terminal in Tan Binh district, and the cross-section of Ring Road No. 2 from Phu My Bridge to Nguyen Duy Trinh intersection.

In addition, regional connection projects such as building the road connecting HCMC and Long An and Tien Giang provinces, and Cat Lai and Lon bridges; the extended Vo Van Kiet Boulevard in the city's Binh Chanh district; and widening Nguyen Van Bua street will be implemented.

Vietnamplus