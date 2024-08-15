Science/technology

HCMC seeks breakthrough ideas with new innovation contest

SGGP

The 28th HCMC Innovation Contest in 2024 was formally launched yesterday to stimulate the creative spirit of researchers, experts, laborers, and civil servants in the city.

The 28th HCMC Innovation Contest, co-held by the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations, the municipal Information and Technology Department, and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – HCMC, aims to collect innovative solutions in the fields of science-technology and engineering to boost manufacturing and foster socio-economic growth in the city.

Deputy Director Le Thanh Minh of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology shared that the contest has six categories of

  • Healthcare;
  • Biotechnology;
  • Information technology, Electronics, and Telecommunications;
  • Material science;
  • Environment;
  • Mechanics and Automation.

The contest entries must demonstrate socio-economic benefits and are distinct from other similar solutions which are currently popular in Vietnam.

The deadline for submitting entries is December 31, 2024.

At the previous 27th HCMC Innovation Contest in 2023, the organization board selected 145 entries and awarded prizes to 33 papers, all of which can be applied in practice.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Thanh Tam

