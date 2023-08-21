HCMC records surge of dengue and HFMD cases

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said that the city recorded more cases of dengue and hand, foot and mouth disease in the past week.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said that the city recorded 2,145 HFMD cases and 350 cases of dengue fever in the past week.

From the beginning of the year to August 19, Ho Chi Minh City had a total of 20,116 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease without deaths. Currently, hospitals in the southern metropolis are treating 330 HFMD cases including 329 under 6 years old accounting for 99.6 percent.

According to the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, compared with the number of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease on average 4 weeks ago, the growth rate in the number of cases is slow.

The southern largest city recorded 350 cases of dengue fever, an increase of 19.1 percent compared to the average of 4 weeks ago. From the beginning of the year to August 19, the city recorded 10,847 cases.

Ho Chi Minh City-based hospitals are treating 224 dengue fever cases comprising 111 adults and 113 children. Worse, five people are being put on mechanical ventilation and one patient is on dialysis. They were all transferred from other provinces and being treated at the City Children's Hospital.

Since the beginning of the year, Ho Chi Minh City has had 5,140 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Currently, one patient is being treated in a hospital. Ho Chi Minh City has run out of Covid-19 vaccine since July 12.