HCMC People's Council inspects workers' meals

The Culture and Society Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council yesterday conducted a survey on food safety management at Organ Vietnam Garment Company in Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone.

During the survey, Deputy Director Nguyen Vo Minh Thu of Ho Chi Minh City Management Board of Export Processing and Industrial Zones revealed that currently, 289 enterprises within these zones organize communal canteens in three forms such as self-organized canteens, hiring external catering services, or receiving ready-made meals. The average cost per meal ranges from VND20,000 to VND35,000.

However, there are still some enterprises offering meals at prices below 20,000 VND, raising concerns about potential food safety risks.

According to a representative of Organ Vietnam Garment Company, the company self-organizes a communal canteen at five factories, serving over 1,000 meals daily at a price of VND24,000 per meal.

The canteen staff of 24 members undergoes regular health checks. Ingredients are sourced from businesses specializing in providing safe food, and the receiving and inspection processes are strictly controlled. The menu is designed to be nutritionally balanced and diverse. The survey team directly inspected the processing area, dining hall, and meals of the company.

Speaking at the survey, Head Cao Thanh Binh of the Culture and Society Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council suggested that relevant departments should promptly finalize the regulations on coordinating the handling and investigation of food safety incidents.

Moreover, dialogue between enterprises and workers was enhanced and the role of trade unions and proactively connected with quality food sources or reputable meal suppliers.

Also on the night of August 14, the survey team inspected food safety management at the Thu Duc wholesale market.

By Giao Linh – Translated By Anh Quan