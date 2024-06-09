Health

HCMC Oncology Hospital offers health check-ups from 5 a.m.

The HCMC Oncology Hospital has operated medical examinations and treatment from 5 a.m. to reduce patient wait times.

The HCMC Oncology Hospital has operated medical examinations and treatment from 5 a.m. to reduce patient wait times. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, radiation therapy sessions will daily start from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. while surgical performances will be carried out outside of normal business hours and Saturdays.

Currently, the hospital receives between 4,700 and 4,800 patients for examination each day, 1,000 to 1,100 outpatients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and 800 to 900 inpatients. Of these, 84 percent come from provinces and cities nationwide.

The hospital always ensures the availability of beds for inpatients with severe illness. However, the number of outpatient cases continues to rise, modeling the complex disease etiology.

The waiting time for surgeries has been reduced from one to three weeks, and the waiting time for radiotherapy has been decreased by an average of one to two weeks compared to before, depending on the type of illness.

For patients with malignant diseases, the waiting time for surgery is shorter compared to patients who are treated for benign diseases. The hospital also utilizes information technology to organize surgery scheduling, creating convenience for patients.

