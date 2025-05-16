HCMC Oncology Hospital developed into regional leading cancer screening center

Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, on May 15, held a ceremony to celebrate its 40th founding anniversary (May 15, 1985–2025).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung (R) presents a traditional flag to Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital in recognition of its achievements in construction and development. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung said that cancer remains one of the city’s major public health challenges, with the number of new cases continuing to rise.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, the city has set out plans to establish several cancer and non-communicable disease screening centers, aiming to reduce the number of new cases and improve the prognosis and the quality of life of patients.

Ho Chi Minh City is implementing the project to develop the city's healthcare system into a regional healthcare hub for ASEAN until 2030 and beyond. The Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital must continue to develop its specialized technical centers and strongly apply advanced technologies such as advanced radiotherapy, robotic surgery, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, aiming to meet international standards. In addition, the hospital should enhance the quality of medical examination and treatment in line with internationalization, from the patient admission process to treatment and comprehensive care, in order to become a trusted destination for patients at home and abroad.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, Dr. Diep Bao Tuan, said that the hospital has continuously developed over the past 40 years. From the beginning with 425 beds and 465 staff members, the hospital now has 1,300 beds and more than 1,900 staff members, equipped with advanced medical techniques, such as 13 external radiotherapy machines, an internal radiotherapy system, and 20 modern operating rooms.

The hospital is also fully equipped with various cancer treatment methods, including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy; advanced diagnostic equipment such as PET-CT, 3 Tesla MRI, 64-slice and 128-slice CT scan machines, an automated laboratory system, a next-generation gene sequencing system, and molecular biology tests.

In the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital will continue to develop advanced techniques in radiotherapy, robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, and reconstructive microsurgery. The medical facility will also implement new chemotherapy protocols, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy; establish new departments such as hepatobiliary and thoracic surgery, rehabilitation and traditional medicine, specialized screening clinics at Campus 1 and Campus 2, and clinical psychology services; and apply AI in diagnostic radiology, radiation treatment planning, and imaging diagnostics and pathology.

From 2026 to 2030, Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital will receive public investment for five major projects, including the construction of a new Health Checkup and Cancer Screening Center using advanced technology, a 2.7 ha auxiliary area, a Proton Radiotherapy Center, a cyclotron, and investment in a new radiotherapy machine and medical equipment for Campus 2.

CT scan is an accurate diagnostic of high value in the treatment.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee presented the hospital with a traditional flag in recognition of its achievements in construction and development.

According to statistics from Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, the healthcare establishment received more than 880,000 patients annually.

By Thanh An—Translated by Kim Khanh