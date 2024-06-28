HCMC needs over 1.4 million doses of vaccine for EPI 2025

In particular, Ho Chi Minh City needs 102,470 doses of hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, 169,370 doses of tuberculosis vaccine, 67,668 doses of 5-in-1 DPT-VGB-Hib vaccine, 223,660 doses of oral polio vaccine, 140,270 doses of injectable polio vaccine, 76,020 doses of measles vaccine, 73,970 doses of measles-rubella vaccine, 26,090 doses of Japanese encephalitis vaccine, 187,640 doses of tetanus vaccine, 28,900 doses of diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus (DPT) vaccine, 155,340 doses of rotavirus vaccine and 158,280 doses of tetanus-diphtheria vaccine.
Additionally, the municipal People's Committee reported allocation of the local budget for expanded vaccination activities in the city worth over VND4 billion (US$157,028) for vaccine purchase and vaccination organization and communication.