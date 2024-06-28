Health

HCMC needs over 1.4 million doses of vaccine for EPI 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on June 27 sent a letter to the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health proposing vaccine supply for the Expanded Immunization Program (EPI) in 2025.

In particular, Ho Chi Minh City needs 102,470 doses of hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, 169,370 doses of tuberculosis vaccine, 67,668 doses of 5-in-1 DPT-VGB-Hib vaccine, 223,660 doses of oral polio vaccine, 140,270 doses of injectable polio vaccine, 76,020 doses of measles vaccine, 73,970 doses of measles-rubella vaccine, 26,090 doses of Japanese encephalitis vaccine, 187,640 doses of tetanus vaccine, 28,900 doses of diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus (DPT) vaccine, 155,340 doses of rotavirus vaccine and 158,280 doses of tetanus-diphtheria vaccine.

Additionally, the municipal People's Committee reported allocation of the local budget for expanded vaccination activities in the city worth over VND4 billion (US$157,028) for vaccine purchase and vaccination organization and communication.

