HCMC marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic ties

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) organized a ceremony on April 13 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and France (April 12, 1973-2023).

In his remarks, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that in the past 50 years, the relationship between Vietnam and France has made significant strides, covering many fields from politics, economy, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The two countries have actively supported each other during the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting their close friendship.

HCMC is often chosen as the destination of many high-ranking French delegations during their visits to Vietnam. This shows the interest of the French government in promoting cooperation with Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular, he said.

The health sector has continued to be a bright spot in the cooperation between the city and France with many training sessions and cooperation programs being implemented.

The city leader went on to say that cooperation activities in the field of education and culture between HCMC and its French partners have been carried out with French language education programs, student exchange and conservation projects.

He attributed the fruitful cooperation to the contribution of the French Embassy and Consulate General of France in HCMC for the development and prosperity of the two countries.

Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser, Consul General of France in HCMC, said that the 50-year mark is an ideal time to review and make plans for future relations. France continues to cooperate and support Vietnam in implementing low-carbon growth targets, helping Vietnam improve its adaptability to climate change, she said, adding that the two countries are also cooperating effectively in the field of health, human resources training for the health sector and law building.

The support of local administrations has been contributing to the development of relations between the two countries, she said, citing as an example the relationship between HCMC and Lyon city through cooperation projects relating to urban lighting and museum.

The presence of many French brands in the city as well as cooperation activities in education, scientific research, health care and energy have demonstrated the role of HCMC in the effort to develop their ties, she added.