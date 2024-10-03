HCMC leads the nation in new FDI projects, capital contributions

Regarding the number of projects, Ho Chi Minh City leads the nation with the highest share of new projects (41.1 percent) and capital contributions and share purchases (70.5 percent).

The Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment recently reported that total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam over the past nine months reached roughly US$25 billion, up over 11.6 percent. The estimated realized capital is more than $17.3 billion, an 8.9 percent rise compared to the same period in 2023.

The processing and manufacturing industry leads with total investment reaching roughly $15.64 billion.

This total includes nearly 2,500 new projects with a registered capital of over $13.55 billion, 11.3 percent year-on-year, and more than 1,000 projects that registered for increased capital, with an additional registered amount exceeding $7.64 billion, up 48.1 percent year-on-year. Regarding capital contributions and share purchases, there were nearly 2,500 transactions, with a total contribution value of nearly $3.59 billion, a decrease of 26.2 percent year-on-year.

Foreign investors have invested in 18 out of 21 sectors of the national economy. The processing and manufacturing industry leads with total investment reaching roughly $15.64 billion, accounting for almost 63.1 percent of total registered investment, a slight decrease of 0.4 percent compared to the same period last year. The real estate sector follows, with total investment of over $4.38 billion, more than 2.2 times that of the same period last year.

The next sectors include electricity generation and distribution, wholesale and retail trade, among others.

In the first nine months of 2024, investors have poured investment in 55 provinces and cities nationwide. Bac Ninh leads with total registered investment exceeding $4.5 billion, accounting for 18.2 percent of the national total and representing a 3.47-fold increase compared to the same period last year. Following Bac Ninh is Ho Chi Minh City, with over $1.91 billion, which makes up 7.7 percent of total registered investment but reflects a 15.1 percent decrease from the previous year. Quang Ninh ranks third, with total registered investment surpassing $1.81 billion, accounting for 7.3 percent of the national total. Other provinces include Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Duong, and Hanoi.

Regarding the number of projects, Ho Chi Minh City leads the nation with the highest share of new projects (41.1 percent) and capital contributions and share purchases (70.5 percent). Bac Ninh tops the list for the number of projects with adjusted capital, accounting for 14.5 percent.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan