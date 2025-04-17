HCMC leader pays tribute to former Malaysian Prime Minister

HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan writes in the condolence book.

In the condolence book, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan wrote:

“On behalf of the government and people of HCMC, I extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of Malaysia, as well as to the family of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, the fifth Prime Minister of Malaysia. He was a visionary and dedicated leader who left an indelible mark on Malaysia’s path toward sustainable development. During his tenure, he consistently fostered comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia. His contributions to the development of ASEAN will be remembered with deep respect. I share in your grief and hope the family finds strength and solace in this time of great loss.”

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan offers condolences to Malaysian Consul General in HCMC, Firdauz Othman.

Born on November 26, 1939, Mr. Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi served as Prime Minister of Malaysia from 2003 to 2009. He passed away on the evening of April 14 at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur. According to current Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the late Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was not only a national leader but also a statesman of great moral stature—one who ushered in a new political ethos for Malaysia. Under his leadership, the country witnessed notable reforms in the judiciary, greater transparency in governance, and a strengthening of institutional frameworks.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Thuy Doan