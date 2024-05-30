HCMC launches Vitamin A supplementation campaign for children 1-6 years

Parents are encouraged to take their children within the specified age group to local medical stations to take vitamin A.

Healthcare workers give Vitamin A supplements to children.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) on May 30 announced that on June 1 and 2, the city would conduct a Vitamin A supplementation campaign for children aged six months to 35 months. Parents are encouraged to take their children within the specified age group to local medical stations to take vitamin A.

Specifically, the first round of the Vitamin A supplementation campaign for children in 2024 will be implemented by medical stations to complete the mop-up before June 12. The campaign will also target children aged six months to 59 months who are at risk of vitamin A deficiency, such as children with prolonged diarrhea, respiratory infections, measles, and severe malnutrition.

Before the campaign commences, units, including health centers in 22 districts, Thu Duc City, hospitals, and centers with pediatric departments should contact HCDC to receive medications according to the specified timeline for thorough preparation and implementation.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Thuy Doan