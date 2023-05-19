HCMC launches new investment project in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park



The project with a total investment of VND14.7 trillion (US$626.4 million) will be built on a surface area of 40,000 square meters in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park (sited in Cu Chi District). The project will have its first stage in operation in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the second stage in the first quarter of 2028.

This is a digital infrastructure development project to implement Viettel’s investment memorandum of understanding with HCMC People’s Committee. It belongs to a series of supporting activities for digital transformation, set forth in the Conference to Promote Investments in the Two Districts of Hoc Mon and Cu Chi in April 2022.

The project is considered a key one of Viettel because it will be a data transfer hub of foreign enterprises like Microsoft, Google, Amazon to Vietnam and a broadband connection point from HCMC to other points worldwide.