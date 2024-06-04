HCMC invests nearly VND4.300 billion in medical device procurement in hospitals

Nearly VND4.300 billion (US$168.5 million) will be invested in a project for medical device and equipment purchase for three hospitals located at the gateway of HCMC.

Design of Cu Chi District’s General Hospital

Accordingly, the medical device and equipment procurement of Cu Chi District's General Hospital has a total investment of more than VND1.365 billion (US$53.5 million). Hoc Mon District's Regional General Hospital and Thu Duc City's Regional General Hospital will be allocated over VND1,491 billion (US$58.6 million) and VND1,450 billion (US$57 million) respectively, the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of HCMC said.

Documents for appraisal and approval of investment and contractor selection plan for the supply and installation of equipment will be submitted in the second quarter of 2024.

Thu Duc City’s Regional General Hospital has sent doctors to advanced training programs to prepare for operation activities which are expected to be started at the end of this year.

The Department of Nephrology and Dialysis of Hoc Mon District’s General Hospital was moved to a new facility and equipped with 20 dialysis machines.

In addition, Cu Chi District’s General Hospital will be developed into a first-class regional general hospital, continuing to receive a transfer of advanced medical technologies from higher-level healthcare facilities

In the coming time, when the three hospitals are officially operational, they will contribute to improving the quality of healthcare services for the people in HCMC and neighboring provinces, reducing patient overload at major hospitals in the city.

By Giao Linh – Translated by Kim Khanh