HCMC introduces plan on national sovereignty protection on cyberspace

HCMC People’s Committee has issued an action plan in the city for the ‘National Strategies on Cyberspace Safety, Security to Respond to Challenges until 2025, with a Vision to 2030’.



The action plan focuses on protecting the national sovereignty on the Internet as well as the digital infrastructure, platforms, databases, and cyberspace infrastructure in HCMC.

Particularly, the plan concentrates on creating digital trust, forming a healthy, civilized and honest cyberspace environment, preventing law violations on cyberspace, improving the administration task on information security among state agencies and units sited in HCMC.

Among the strategic targets of this action plan, HCMC sets the goals that in 2023, 80 percent of level-3, 4, 5 information systems in the city are fully categorized and receive corresponding protection in accordance with the proposed measures that have been approved. This proportion will reach 90 percent and 100 percent in 2024 and 2025, respectively.