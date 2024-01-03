HCMC health sector focuses on preventing unlegal medical examination in 2024

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health will focus on preventing unauthorized medical examinations and treatment as key activities in 2024.

Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, today said in response to the 2024 theme launched by the municipal People's Committee and identifying difficulties and challenges stemming from the sector's practical activities in 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has developed key activities in 2024. More practical solutions are needed to help proactively detect and prevent unauthorized medical examination and treatment activities and violations in advertising relating to the supply of medical services.

Specifically, in 2024, the city's health sector will determine what kind of medical staff play a key role in grassroots health care so that the sector will have a training plan for fostering them and soon take solutions to attract and form a network of community health collaborators in Ho Chi Minh City that is expected to work effectively.

Furthermore, there needs to be an appropriate solution to call for financial resources of the entire city health system to participate in managing the health of people in risk groups including pregnant women, newborns, children under 6 years old, adolescents and elderly people.

Additionally, according to Director Thuong, the healthcare sector will petition the city to have practical solutions for strengthening the IT infrastructure of medical facilities which is an indispensable condition to help reach the goal of digital transformation in the health sector set by the Ministry of Health and the city People's Committee.

Additionally, Director Thuong revealed that the health sector will study and apply the National Assembly-approved Resolution 98 to develop a feasible project on establishing a high-tech health examination and disease screening center and solve priority issues for the development of the health sector in 2024.

Besides, the sector is ready to mobilize its financial resources for drug bidding to ensure adequate drug supply for grassroots healthcare. Meanwhile it will work with relevant departments and agencies to effectively implement the Ho Chi Minh City Pharmaceutical Industry Development Project as soon as the project is approved.

What’s more, the sector will advise city leaders on practical solutions to help public hospitals have sustainable autonomy, in addition to implementation of continuing programs to improve financial management and health economics capacity for hospital directors. There are specific solutions to put three gateway hospitals into effective operation in 2024, and at the same time strengthen coordination with relevant departments to ensure the disbursement progress of medical projects according to the city's plans.

Last but not least, the sector will launch a pilot scheme of solutions to connect and interoperate practice management data between the HCMC Department of Health and health departments in the Southeast provinces and the Mekong Delta region.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan