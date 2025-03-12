HCMC Health Department proposes Tu Du hospital expansion in Can Gio

Tu Du hospital in HCMC's District 1

As part of its strategic planning initiatives, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has forwarded a policy document to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, detailing the proposal for the establishment of a secondary Tu Du Hospital facility in Can Gio outlying district.

Accordingly, the second facility will operate under the model of a general hospital, including the following specialties such as Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Emergency Resuscitation, Anesthesia and Resuscitation, Dentistry, Otolaryngology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Traditional Medicine - Rehabilitation, Orthopedics, Artificial Kidney.

Tu Du Hospital is the primary investor and oversees the implementation of medical examination and treatment services in collaboration with eight leading general and specialized hospitals in the city, including City Children's Hospital, Dentistry Hospital, Otolaryngology Hospital, Eye Hospital, Mental Hospital, Dermatology Hospital, Rehabilitation - Occupational Disease Treatment Hospital, and Le Van Thinh Hospital.

The investment costs will be covered by Tu Du Hospital's autonomous funding source.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued its Decision No. 1564/QD-UBND on May 8, 2024 promulgating the Project ‘Consolidating, enhancing capacity and developing Can Gio District's healthcare system by 2030 with a vision to 2045’. One of the highlights of the project is the re-establishment of Can Gio District General Hospital, ensuring local residents have convenient access to medical examinations and treatment. Initially, the focus will be on common illnesses, with a long-term goal of expanding services to include specialized diagnostics and treatment requiring technical intervention.

To ensure an immediate supply of professional human resources for the hospital upon its establishment and enable the prompt deployment of medical examination and treatment services, a practical solution is to designate one of the city's general or specialized hospitals to operate a second facility in Can Gio District. This facility would utilize the existing infrastructure of the Can Gio District Medical Center which was originally used for the construction of Can Gio District Hospital on Luong Van Nho Street in Can Thanh Town.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, in its assessment, affirms that Tu Du Hospital's proven organizational capacity, coupled with its extensive experience in directing specialized medical services and transferring advanced medical techniques, substantiates its capability to effectively deploy and manage a second hospital facility in Can Gio district.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan