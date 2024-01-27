HCMC gains most new foreign investment projects in Vietnam in January

Illustrative photo

In the first month of 2024, Ho Chi Minh City leads the country in both the number of new projects accounting for 42.1 percent and capital contribution and share purchases accounting for 78.2 percent meanwhile the Northern Province of Bac Ninh leads in the number of capital adjustment projects accounting for 16 percent.

The Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment said that in the first month of 2024, registered foreign investment capital including new grants, adjustment and capital contribution, share purchase, and capital contribution purchase reached more than US$2.36 billion, an increase of more than 40.2 percent over the same period last year.

In January 2023, total registered investment capital decreased by 19.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Regarding the structure of investment capital, the total newly registered capital reached more than $2 billion, an increase of 66.9 percent over the same period last year. The number of new projects increased rapidly with 190 projects, an increase of 24.2 percent and there were also large-scale investment projects including an investment project in a large urban area in Hanoi, with a total registered capital of more than $662 million.

In addition, there were 75 projects registered to adjust investment capital, down 15.7 percent over the same period, with a total additional registered capital of more than $235.4 million down 23.1 percent over the same period.

Moreover, there were 174 capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors, a year-on-year decrease of 14.7 percent with the total value of contributed capital reaching more than $116.5 million down 33.1 percent over the same period.

Last but not least, $1.48 billion was disbursed in January 2024, an increase of 9.6 percent over the same period in 2023.

In terms of partners, according to the Foreign Investment Department, investors from 39 countries and territories poured their money into Vietnam in January. Amongst them, Singapore leads with a total investment capital of more than $1.4 billion, accounting for 59.5 percent of total investment capital, an increase of 72.8 percent over the same period in 2023. Japan ranked second with nearly $297 million, accounting for 12.6 percent of total investment capital, more than 7 times higher than the same period. Next are Samoa, China, and Hong Kong ( China ).

By Anh Phuong – Translated By Anh Quan