HCMC Food Safety Management Board extends operation period

Inspectors from the city’s Food Safety Management Board check food safety at a booth in a market in
Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market. (Photo: SGGP)
The Government has directed the HCMC People’s Committee to take responsibility for evaluating the results of the pilot implementation of the HCMC Food Safety Management Board, and the coordination among ministries and departments in studying and amending relevant rules of law.
The municipal People’s Committee has previously proposed the Prime Minister allow the southern metropolis to extend the pilot operation period for the HCMC Food Safety Management Board.
The board was established in December 2016 under the three-year pilot plan of operating.
Until April 1, 2020, the Prime Minister allowed extending the trial period for operation for another three years. Six years after the operation, the People’s Committee of the city said that the Food Safety Management Board initially affirmed the correct policy on establishing a model of state management of food safety.