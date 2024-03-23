The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee directed departments and administrations in districts on the management and the use of electronic invoices for petroleum retail businesses in the city.

HCMC enhances inspection of petroleum business establishments

In particular, the municipal People's Committee directed the city Tax Department to strengthen inspection and examination of compliance with tax regulations for petroleum business establishments, especially the application of electronic invoices. Inspectors will strictly punish violators according to the provisions of the law.

At the same time, inspectors will coordinate with the police to promptly detect and strictly handle violations of tax and invoice laws according to the present regulations.

The city People's Committee also directed departments and agencies to coordinate to support and guide petroleum businesses to maintain operations according to the present regulations. At the same time, relevant agencies ought to closely monitor and organize checks and inspections on compliance with legal regulations on petroleum business, and strictly handle violations according to the current regulations.

In particular, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the city Police to promptly investigate new forms of electronic invoice fraud for illegal profits or appropriating state tax revenue to take appropriate measures to deter people from committing the crime.

By Khanh Chau - Translated by Dan Thuy