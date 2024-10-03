HCMC disburses nearly VND426 trillion in preferential loans

As of early September 2024, the total disbursement from the preferential credit package through the Banking-Business Connection Program in HCMC had reached nearly VND425.66 trillion.

The disbursement of credit packages through the Banking-Business Connection Program reflects tangible, practical, non-formal actions. It fosters the spread of policy impact, strengthens policy communication, encourages dialogue, and helps resolve challenges for businesses. The program's outcomes will also act as a catalyst for credit growth in the final months of the year.

On October 3, Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City Branch, announced that as of early September 2024, the total disbursement from the preferential credit package through the Banking-Business Connection Program in HCMC had reached nearly VND425.66 trillion.

Compared to the VND509.864 trillion credit package registered by commercial banks at the beginning of the year under the 2024 Banking-Business Connection Program, the disbursement rate has reached 83.4 percent. As a result, 146,906 customers have accessed and benefited from support policies, helping to alleviate difficulties, stabilize operations, and foster business growth.

According to Lenh, these results are quantitative indicators that demonstrate meaningful support for businesses, household businesses, and cooperatives in the region through specific, direct, and practical measures, including reducing lending interest rates, restructuring loans while keeping them in the same debt category, providing new loans at lower interest rates, and increasing credit limits for businesses.

To date, HCMC has hosted 29 conferences to connect and engage in dialogue with businesses. Among these, districts such as District 1, Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Go Vap have recorded the highest disbursement rates and the greatest number of supported customers. “The disbursement of credit packages through the Banking-Business Connection Program reflects tangible, practical, non-formal actions. It fosters the spread of policy impact, strengthens policy communication, encourages dialogue, and helps resolve challenges for businesses. The program's outcomes will also act as a catalyst for credit growth in the final months of the year,” said Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan