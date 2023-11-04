HCMC develops safe food supply chains

Although Ho Chi Minh City is considered as the country’s largest food consumption market, the city's food supply meets only 20-30 percent of demands.

Therefore, HCMC has proactively linked with other provinces and cities across the country to ensure enough safe food sources for residents.

Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Management Board had a working session with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Can Tho City in the province of Can Tho to coordinate the management and connection of agricultural and food consumption for production facilities and businesses in the safe food supply chain in the period 2021-2025.









Previously, the city’s Food Safety Management Board also worked with leaders of 15 provinces and cities such as Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Long An, Ben Tre, Hau Giang, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Binh Thuan, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Ba Ria- Vung Tau and so on whose products are consumed in Ho Chi Minh City with large quantities, aiming at building and developing a safe supply chain of agricultural and aquatic products between Ho Chi Minh City and provinces and cities nationwide for consumption.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Pham Khanh Phong Lan, Head of the HCMC Food Safety Management Board, since 2020, the unit has been coordinating with 22 provincial and municipal departments of agriculture and rural development to create a database of 1,833 production facilities, businesses providing HCMC with agricultural, forestry and fresh aquatic products.

These supply sources meet safety certificates comprising GMP – Good Manufacturing Practice, HACCP - Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point System, ISO 22000 – international standard in field of food safety, IFS - International Food Standard, BRC - British Retailer Consortium, FSSC 22000 - Food Safety System Certification, VietGAP - Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices, GlobalGAP - Global Good Agricultural Practice and so on.

From 2017 up to now, the Management Board of the “Food Safety Chain” has granted 824 certificates of food safety for 332 farms as well as vegetable production and livestock facilities with an output of more than one million tons of vegetables, meats, aquaculture products, over 2.2 billion eggs and 50.1 million liters of fish sauce and so on.

Through the implementation of the programs and the project of ensuring food safety collaborated with the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development of cities and provinces, the HCMC Food Safety Management Board has established a management system for facilities meeting the food safety certificate to do business in Ho Chi Minh City, especially for the ones providing food for schools, industrial parks, export processing zones and modern business systems, heading to the management of wholesale and traditional markets.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Can Tho City Nguyen Tan Nhon informed that the city has more than 528 facilities for agriculture, forestry and aquaculture meeting the certificate of food safety, including 430 production facilities in the field of agricultural products, 66 ones in the field of aquaculture, five salt production facilities, five cold storages for food preservation and 22 business facilities.

At the current time, the Can Tho City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development requires the facilities, collectives and enterprises in the city to collaborate and link farmers to form a large supply chain of safe agriculture, forestry and aquaculture, large raw material area, increasing both the output and type of products that Can Tho's agricultural industry can produce to consume in Ho Chi Minh City.

Similarly, the whole Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has a total number of 227 linked chains of agriculture, forestry and aquaculture products, including 66 ones with products consumed in supermarkets of Go, MM market, Co.op Mart, Winmart+ and so on. HCMC market accounted for more than 60 percent over the total consumption of the linked chains.

Deputy Director of the Lam Dong Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Chau said that the department monitored the process of using plant protection products for the facilities joining the safe food chain in Ho Chi Minh City.

In the upcoming time, the agricultural sector of the two localities will collaborate to build, sign and deploy cooperation plans, focusing on boosting the consumption of agricultural products and products meeting the requirements of the Ho Chi Minh City market.