HCMC closely monitoring people entering Vietnam to prevent Nipah

The HCMC Center for Disease Control yesterday announced that the city healthcare system is closely monitoring the country entrances to prevent the spread of Nipah virus.



Seeing that virus Nipah (NiV) is detected in Kerala State of India, the healthcare system of HCMC tightens medical monitoring on people entering Vietnam from Tan Son Nhat International Airport and HCMC seaports, especially those coming from epidemic areas, to timely detect any suspicious cases of high fever.

HCDC also warns that if anyone returning from epidemic areas has such symptoms as high fever, headache from 3-14 days, cough, sore throat, breathing difficulty, they should contact the nearest clinic for prompt treatment.

NiV can transmit from animals, contaminated food, or patients to healthy humans. In the outbreak of NiV last month in Kerala State, 6 people were infected, including 2 deaths and 1 on a ventilator.