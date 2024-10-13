HCMC boosts support for science-technology enterprises

At Gia Thai Doctor Loan Co., Ltd. in District 1, HCMC, the company’s founder, Ms. Pham Thi Kim Loan, shared that they hold six patents protected in 62 countries, specializing in products such as neck pillows, back pillows, orthopedic chairs, and meditation cushions. Chairman Phan Van Mai recognized the strong potential of these products, especially as public awareness of health and wellness is on the rise.
He tasked the Department of Science and Technology with engaging in detailed discussions with the company. If the company wishes to pursue independent project development, the city will provide guidance and help facilitate access to land and interest rate support according to the city’s policies. Should the company prefer to focus on research, it would need to collaborate with professional investment funds to bring its products to market, and HCMC is ready to assist with connections and support.
During his visit to Lap Phuc Co., Ltd. in District 7, a precision mechanical mold company, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed gratitude for the company’s active collaboration with local schools, enabling students to gain hands-on training at the company. This partnership has helped produce a skilled workforce for the city, with around 100-150 students trained each year.
He encouraged the Department of Science and Technology to work with the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs to establish a vocational training model that involves both the State and businesses. As part of this initiative, Lap Phuc would take the lead in developing a high-tech mechanical workforce for HCMC.