HCMC boosts support for science-technology enterprises

On October 12, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Phan Van Mai, along with leaders from the Department of Science and Technology, visited two science and technology enterprises to mark the 20th anniversary of Vietnam Entrepreneurs' Day.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee tours the patented products of Gia Thai Doctor Loan Company.

At Gia Thai Doctor Loan Co., Ltd. in District 1, HCMC, the company’s founder, Ms. Pham Thi Kim Loan, shared that they hold six patents protected in 62 countries, specializing in products such as neck pillows, back pillows, orthopedic chairs, and meditation cushions. Chairman Phan Van Mai recognized the strong potential of these products, especially as public awareness of health and wellness is on the rise.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee takes a commemorative photo with the leadership and employees of Gia Thai Doctor Loan Company.

He tasked the Department of Science and Technology with engaging in detailed discussions with the company. If the company wishes to pursue independent project development, the city will provide guidance and help facilitate access to land and interest rate support according to the city’s policies. Should the company prefer to focus on research, it would need to collaborate with professional investment funds to bring its products to market, and HCMC is ready to assist with connections and support.

During his visit to Lap Phuc Co., Ltd. in District 7, a precision mechanical mold company, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed gratitude for the company’s active collaboration with local schools, enabling students to gain hands-on training at the company. This partnership has helped produce a skilled workforce for the city, with around 100-150 students trained each year.

The General Director of Lap Phuc Co., Ltd. (left) introduces the company's data warehouse to Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee discusses with the leadership of Lap Phuc Co., Ltd.

He encouraged the Department of Science and Technology to work with the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs to establish a vocational training model that involves both the State and businesses. As part of this initiative, Lap Phuc would take the lead in developing a high-tech mechanical workforce for HCMC.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee takes a commemorative photo with the leadership and employees of Lap Phuc Company.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan