Hanoi to provide vitamin A to nearly 400,000 children

Nearly 400,000 children aging from 6-35 months in Hanoi will receive vitamin A during a campaign from June 1 – 2, according to the municipal Department of Health.

The campaign aims to give vitamin A to 99.8 percent of its children from 6-35 months old in two phases in June and December this year.

Additionally, over 95% of children under five years old will be weighed and measured to assess the prevalence of underweight, stunting, emaciation and overweight/obesity.

Vice Director of the department Vu Cao Cuong has asked for careful preparation for the campaign, stressing the importance to conduct screening before administering doses of vitamin A to children.

Medical staff giving vitamin A to children must ensure they follow the correct technique, and administer it to the appropriate target group with prescribed dosage, Cuong said.

Inspection teams will be established to assess the preparation and implementation of the campaign activities within the Micronutrient Day (June 1-2) in the city, he added.