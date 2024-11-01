Business

Hanoi, Saigon railway transport companies unite in a strategic merger

SGGPO

Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, created from the merger of Hanoi Railway Transport JSC and Saigon Railway Transport JSC, officially begins operations on November 1.

Vietnam Railways Corporation announced that starting November 1, the new company—Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (VTR)—will unify the operations of Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (HRT) and Saigon Railway Transport JSC (SRT), with headquarters located at 130 Le Duan Street, Hanoi.

This merger is part of a restructuring plan for Vietnam Railways Corporation’s subsidiaries. On June 26, 2024, the Prime Minister approved the “Vietnam Railways Corporation Restructuring Plan Through 2025,” which mandates the completion of this merger by the end of 2024.

The new Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will include eight departments, 17 branches, and a base in Ho Chi Minh City. Its structure encompasses four carriage branches, two railway attendant branches, and 11 transport branches, with a total workforce of 4,877 employees.

The company’s leadership comprises a five-member Board of Directors, chaired by Mr. Do Van Hoan, and a five-member executive team, with Mr. Dao Anh Tuan serving as CEO.

Following the merger, the company aims to streamline resources, finances, and transportation assets to boost competitiveness, enhance operational efficiency, and increase capital mobilization for the future development of railway transport.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

