Green products and sustainable consumption - market trends

Deputy Head Ta Dinh Thi of the National Assembly Committee on Science, Technology and Environment emphasized that green products and sustainable consumption are market trends.

He spoke of this at this morning’s forum on promoting Sustainable Production and Consumption in 2024 at Aeon Mall Ha Dong in Hanoi. This forum was organized by the National Competition Commission, the Department of Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with VTC Digital Television (Voice of Vietnam Television).

The forum aimed to unify voices and actions among managers, producers, distributors, and consumers, contributing to building a green, circular, and environmentally friendly economy.

During the forum, Deputy Head Ta Dinh Thi encouraged the development of green consumer habits in daily life to further expand the market share of green products.

Additionally, Mr. Ta Dinh Thi highlighted the need to deter bad guys from taking advantage of green products to take consumers’ money or the need to prevent misuse of green product labels, which could harm consumers and affect the credibility and brand reputation of legitimate businesses. He also emphasized the importance of refining policies related to green products and sustainable consumption.

Furthermore, Vice Chairman Truong Van Cam of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association stated that green products are a trend in the textile and apparel industry in importing countries. Vietnamese textile businesses must adapt to this trend; otherwise, they risk being excluded from the competition. Import partners are actively seeking sources of production and new products that prioritize sustainability.

He added that to transition to green production, substantial financial resources are necessary.

Therefore, the government should support businesses through interest rates and prioritize training a green workforce. Additionally, public awareness campaigns and guidance are essential to help consumers recognize and differentiate green products.

