Green logistics helps firms obtain sustainable, comprehensive development

Greening the logistics industry and applying green logistics in business will help enterprises meet environmental criteria, increase competitiveness, and achieve sustainable and comprehensive development and growth, experts said.

Green logistics is the concept of calculating and taking applications to minimise the ecological impacts of logistics activities, and has become an essential trend. If businesses do not promptly implement criteria to green the logistics industry, they will face difficulties in the future and may gradually be phased out from business, trade, and import-export activities both domestically and globally.

Ngo Khac Le, Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association, stated that to promote green logistics for comprehensive and sustainable growth in Vietnam, it is essential to understand its essence and role.

The awareness and understanding of green logistics requirements, particularly among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), remains limited, Le said, stressing the need to select green logistics solutions and approaches that are suitable for each business and industry.

He also underlined the necessity to maintain communication campaigns and the involvement and support of the government and management agencies in the scheme.

Le also proposed solutions to improve the efficiency of inland waterways and maritime transportation to both increase the volume of cargo and reduce emissions from vehicles.

Domestic enterprises must speed up innovation, creativity, and digital transformation efforts, and vigorously implement green and smart logistics for import and export activities, he added.

Promoting green logistics for comprehensive and sustainable growth is not only a requirement specific to Vietnam but also a global trend. Domestic enterprises, especially SMEs, must proactively take measures to increase their competitiveness and develop a more reputable and trustworthy brand among the foreign business communities, thus promoting more sustainable and comprehensive development, the official stressed.

