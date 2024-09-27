International

Grand welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in Havana

The state visit of Party General Secretary and President To Lam to Cuba bears historic significance, opening up a new phase in the cooperation and special friendship between the two countries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam To Lam and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez review the guards of honor.
First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez presided over a grand welcome ceremony at the highest protocol for heads of states for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam To Lam on September 26 afternoon (Cuba time).

After the ceremony, the two leaders held talks to assess the outcomes of the cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba in the recent past and outline orientations to enhance cooperation effectiveness in all aspects, towards taking the bilateral relationship to a new stage with increasingly substantive and sustainable development in the interests of the two peoples.

Following the talks, they are expected to witness the signing of cooperative documents between ministries, sectors and businesses of the two countries.

VNA

