Government, legislative leaders congratulate Mongolian counterparts

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 9 extended his congratulations to Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene on the occasion of his re-election as the Prime Minister of Mongolia.

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene. (Photo: mongoliaweekly.org)

The same day, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man also sent a congratulatory message to the new speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan.

VNA