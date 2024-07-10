Government, legislative leaders congratulate Mongolian counterparts

The same day, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man also sent a congratulatory message to the new speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 9 extended his congratulations to Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene on the occasion of his re-election as the Prime Minister of Mongolia.
