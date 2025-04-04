Government establishes task force to address new US trade policies

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed Decision No.713/QD-TTg to establish a task force to strengthen cooperation and proactively adapt to changes in US economic and trade policies on April 4.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son has been appointed as the head of the task force, with the Minister of Industry and Trade serving as deputy head. Members include leaders from key ministries and agencies such as Finance, the State Bank of Vietnam, Foreign Affairs, National Defense, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Science and Technology, Construction, Health, Culture - Sports and Tourism, the Government Office, and other relevant bodies as determined by the task force head.

The task force is responsible for closely monitoring developments in US economic and trade policies, providing timely recommendations, and proposing flexible and effective response measures. It will also coordinate efforts among ministries, agencies, and localities to implement strategies, maintain a stable external environment, and leverage international resources for economic growth.

The task force will operate on a concurrent assignment basis, with the Ministry of Industry and Trade serving as the standing body responsible for overall coordination without increasing staffing. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will direct Vietnam’s diplomatic missions abroad to provide regular updates and reports on developments and related responses.

The task force was established urgently following the US announcement of a 46-percent tariff on Vietnamese exports under the reciprocal tariff order signed by President Donald Trump on April 2, 2025 (local time).

Immediately after the US announcement, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired an emergency meeting with the Government’s standing committee to devise response measures. The Minister of Industry and Trade also sent a diplomatic note requesting that the US temporarily suspend the tariff decision.

The task force will submit regular reports every Tuesday or as requested by its head and will be dissolved once its mission is complete.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan