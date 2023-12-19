Gold rockets to VND75 million per tael

In Ho Chi Minh City, around 4:30 p.m., Mi Hong Gold Store in Binh Thanh District posted the price of SJC gold at VND74.2 million per tael for purchasing and VND75 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND500,000 in the buying rate and VND600,000 in the selling rate compared to the morning prices. Overall, there was a total increase of VND600,000 for buying and VND700,000 for selling compared to the previous day.

At the same time, in Hanoi, Doji Group listed prices for SJC gold at VND73.85 million per tael for buying and VND74.9 million per tael for selling, up VND400,000 for both buying and selling rates compared to the morning rates and up VND550,000 for both buying and selling prices compared to the previous day.

After surpassing the VND62-million-per-tael mark earlier today, the price of 9999 gold rings was once again adjusted upward by gold trading businesses in the afternoon. Specifically, SJC Company bought 9999 gold rings at VND61 million per tael and sold them at VND62.05 million per tael, marking an increase of VND50,000 for both buying and selling compared to this morning and an increase of VND100,000 per tael compared to the previous day.

Meanwhile, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company continued to raise the price of 9999 gold rings to VND61.52 million per tael for buying and VND62.52 million per tael for selling, indicating an increase of VND140,000 for buying and VND100,000 for selling compared to the morning and an increase of VND190,000 for buying and VND140,000 for selling compared to the previous day.

The gold price for immediate delivery on the Kitco exchange on the afternoon of December 19 (Vietnam time) was trading at US$2,027.07 an ounce, almost unchanged compared to the morning session. After conversion at the USD/VND exchange rate at Vietcombank this afternoon, this price is equivalent to VND59.8 million per tael, lower than the SJC gold price by VND15.2 million per tael compared to the morning and lower than the price of 9999 gold rings by about VND2.7 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha