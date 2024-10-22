Gold rings price sets new record of more than VND87 million per tael

The domestic gold price continued to rise sharply on October 22 morning, of which SJC-branded gold price increased by VND1 million (US$39.4) per tael to VND89 million (US$3,502) per tael for selling.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday 22, the Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company (PNJ) and Doji Group simultaneously lifted the SJC-branded gold prices to VND87 million (US$3,423) per tael for buying and VND89 million (US$3,502) per tael for selling, increasing VND1 million (US$39.4) for both over the previous trading session.

Gold rings price sets a new record of more than VND87 million per tael. (Illustrative photo)

Similarly, the four state banks comprising the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), the Joint Stock Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) and the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) also increased each tael of the SJC-branded gold bullion by VND1 million (US$39.4) to VND89 million (US$3,502).

The price of 9999 gold rings also established a new peak, bouncing up more than VND87 million (US$3,423) per tael.

The SJC traded 9999 gold rings at VND85.1 million (US$3,348) per tael for buying and VND86.4 million (US$3,403) for selling, up VND400,000 (US$15.7) for both over yesterday.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company listed 9999 gold rings at VND86.08 million (US$3,387) per tael for buying and VND87.08 million (US$3,428) per tael for selling, up VND400,000 (US$15.7) for both.

Additionally, PNJ Company sold 9999 gold rings at VND86.1 million (US$3,388) per tael for buying and VND87.1 million (US$3,427) per tael for selling, increasing VND300,000 (US$11.8) for buying and VND350,000 (US$13.8) for selling.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price from New York last night rated US$2,718.9 per ounce, down US$2 compared to the previous trading session.

Recently, on October 22 morning (Vietnamese time), the spot gold price from Kitco rose to US$2,728.9 per ounce. After conversion, this price is equivalent to approximately VND83.45 million (US$3,291) per tael, about VND5.55 million (US$219) per tael lower than the domestic SJC gold price and about VND3.6 million (US$142) per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong