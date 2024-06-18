Gold ring prices fall with global gold prices

Business

Today, June 18, the price of 9999 gold rings at Doji decreased by VND150,000 in the buying rate.

Today, June 18, the price of 9999 gold rings at Doji decreased by VND150,000 in the buying rate, currently standing at VND74.15 million per tael for buying and VND75.55 million per tael for selling. SJC gold bars are currently trading at VND75.3 million per tael for buying and VND76.98 million per tael for selling.

Mi Hong gold rings are being bought at VND73 million per tael and sold at VND74 million per tael. SJC gold bars at this store are listed at VND76 million per tael for buying and VND76.98 million per tael for selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau lists the buying price at VND75.5 million per tael and the selling price at VND76.98 million per tael, with a price difference of VND1.48 million per tael for SJC gold bars. For gold rings, the buying price is VND74.28 million per tael and the selling price is VND75.5 million per tael.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Thuy Doan

