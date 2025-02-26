Gold prices decline after hitting record high

On February 26, the domestic gold price witnessed a steep fall. Businesses have reduced the selling price of SJC-branded gold bars and 9999 gold rings in line with global trends.

Customers trade gold at a store. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND89.2 million (US$3,491) per tael and the selling price at VND91.5 million (US$3,581), down VND500,000 (US$19.6) a tael for buying and selling compared to yesterday’s trading session.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) also reduced the price by VND300,000 a tael for buying and selling to VND89.4 million per tael and VND91.7 million per tael, respectively.

The gold price of Bao Tin Minh Chau Company was VND89.7 million and VND91.7 million for buying and selling respectively, dropping VND400,000 a tael for buying and VND500,000 for selling.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group bought gold bars at VND89.7 million a tael and sold them at VND91.7 million a tael, down VND400,000 for both buying and selling.

The gold price for selling at a store of Mi Hong gold and jewelry chain in Ho Chi Minh City fell VND100,000, trading at VND91.7 million per tael. The company bought gold at VND90.7 million per tael.

Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) listed 9999 gold ring prices at VND89.2 million per tael for buying and VND91.3 million per tael for selling, down VND500,000 million for buying and selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company’s 9999 gold ring prices dropped by VND400,000 a tael for buying and selling to VND90.3 million per tael and VND91.8 million per tael, respectively.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) bought 9999 gold rings at VND90.5 million per tael and sold them at VND91.7 million, declining VND200,000 a tael for buying and VND300,000 for selling.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group bought 9999 gold rings at VND90.2 million per tael and sold them at VND91.7 million, dropping VND400,000 a tael for buying and selling.

By Nhung Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh