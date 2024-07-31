Fruits from Mekong Delta region available in European market

The Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Mekong Delta Province of Long An announced that the project’s fruits are now available in many countries such as South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, Europe, and New Zealand.

Five cooperatives and farms cultivating fruits have been granted VietGAP certification

Director Nguyen Thanh Truyen revealed that the pilot project in Long An Province to develop fruit production areas in the Dong Thap Muoi region in the Mekong Delta has achieved positive outcomes. The fruits yielded from the pilot project have been displayed in markets in South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, China, Europe, and New Zealand.

The project covers a total cultivated area of approximately 5,357 hectares across districts including Tan Thanh, Thanh Hoa, Moc Hoa, Tan Hung, and Vinh Hung. The primary crops cultivated under this project are jackfruit with 2,618 hectares, durian with 519 hectares, and mango with 220 hectares, and 2,000 hectares for growing other fruits like pineapple, lemon, pomelo, and custard apple.

To date, roughly 477.01 hectares of the project area have been granted 26 growing area codes. Local authorities have established and developed two linkage chains between cooperatives and enterprises.

Additionally, five cooperatives and farms cultivating fruits such as jackfruit, pomelo, durian, and lemon have been granted VietGAP certification, ensuring product quality meets international standards.

According to Director Nguyen Thanh Truyen, the project's achievements demonstrate the significant potential of the Dong Thap Muoi region in developing fruit production, contributing to increased income and improved livelihoods for local inhabitants. Authorities in localities are currently investing in infrastructure development to support production and processing.

