Fruit, vegetable exports expected to flourish in 2024

Fruit and vegetable exports are predicted to set a new record in 2024, possibly exceeding the US$6-billion turnover goal and even approaching the $7-billion milestone.

Insiders said many opportunities are opening up for the sector as the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is implementing numerous activities to promote its development.

Despite numerous challenges, the sector still surpassed the targets set for 2023.

According to statistics from the General Department of Customs, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover hit an estimated $5.6 billion last year, surging by 66 percent year-on-year. Surpassing dragon fruit, durian recorded the highest export value.

The largest importers of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables include China, the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Taiwan (China), Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Russia.

China remained the biggest import market for Vietnam, with the import turnover reaching $3.7 billion in the year, up nearly 250 percent in value and 65 percent in market share compared to 2022.

Ngo Tuong Vy, General Director of Chanh Thu Fruit Export Group JSC said that the company’s revenue in 2023 doubled compared to the previous year thanks to the rise in durian exports, which accounted for 80 percent of the total revenue.

This year, the MARD will accelerate negotiations for the official export of Vietnamese fresh chilies and coconuts to the Chinese market. With the possibility of Vietnam's frozen durians also being allowed to be exported to China, the export turnover of fruits and vegetables in 2024 is forecast to increase significantly.

It is anticipated that four more products will be officially exported to China, namely medicinal herbs, coconuts, frozen fruits, and watermelons, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

Surpassing dragon fruit, durian records the highest export value. (Photo: VNA)

According to Nguyen Khac Tien, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ameii Vietnam JSC, market surveys show that Chinese consumers are favoring processed durian products, which is an advantage for Vietnam in producing more value-added products from durian.

Tien added that this market still holds great potential and opportunities for the export of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association (VINAFRUIT) Dang Phuc Nguyen said Vietnam’s watermelon exports could double, reaching $100 million this year when China’s protocol allowing the import of fresh watermelons from Vietnam takes effect.

Experts advised vegetable and fruit exporters to strictly abide by requirements and regulations on food safety, traceability, growing area code confirmation, and packaging stated in the signed protocols.

VNA