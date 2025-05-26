French President begins state visit to Vietnam

French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Vietnam aims to once again affirm the vigorous growth of bilateral relations as well as the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte Macron are welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on May 25 evening. (Photo: VNA)

President of France Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte Macron arrived in Hanoi on May 25 evening, beginning a state visit to Vietnam until May 27 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Luong Cuong.

Chairman of the Vietnamese President’s Office Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, and Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang welcomed the French delegation at Noi Bai International Airport.

President Macron’s entourage include Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Eric Lombard, Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, Minister of Culture Rachida Dati, Minister attached to the Minister for the Interior François-Noël Buffet, Minister of State for Francophonie and International Partnerships attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Thani Mohamed Soilihi, and French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said during the visit, the two sides are set to discuss many fields and concrete projects to promote cooperation priorities such as economy – trade – investment, defence – security, innovation, science – technology, education – training, and health care. The new cooperation agreements expected to be signed during the trip will create more momentum and an important legal basis for bilateral cooperation in the years to come.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet said President Macron’s state visit holds great significance for the two countries’ relations. Vietnam is the first destination of the French leader’s tour of three Southeast Asian nations, with the other two being Indonesia and Singapore.

During a visit to France by Party General Secretary To Lam in October 2024, the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Eight months later, President Macron is now paying a state visit to Vietnam which aims to once again affirm the vigorous growth of bilateral relations as well as the newly established partnership.

VNA