Foreign ministry speaks on whether Vietnam intends to join BRICS

The ascension to regional and international multilateral mechanisms is constantly being looked into and considered in accordance with Vietnam's foreign affairs guidelines, conditions, as well as capabilities.

Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always studies and considers the participation in international mechanisms based on the country's conditions and capabilities, the Vietnamese foreign ministry's spokesperson responded, when being asked about the possibility of joining BRICS.

At the regular press briefing in Hanoi on Thursday, she was asked on Vietnam's intention to join BRICS, following the announcement of new members to the interstate political and economic group.

MS. Pham Thu Hang noted that, as an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam has been and will continue to actively and responsibly contribute to multilateral mechanisms, organisations and forums.

"Vietnam will also contribute to peace, stability and development of the region and the world in accordance with the needs and interests of Vietnam.

Vietnam consistently pursues its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and multilateralisation and diversification of international relations, and being a trusted friend and responsible member of the international community," Ms. Pham Thu Hang said.

On January 7, Indonesia officially ascended into BRICS, the first country in Southeast Asia to do so.

Within the region, Thailand and Malaysia have also become BRICS's official partners.

With 10 members (Brazil, Russia, India, and China, as founding members, and later joined by South Africa, Iran, UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia) and eight official partner countries (Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan), BRICS members currently account for more than half of the world's population and over 41 percent of global GDP, based on purchasing power parity (PPP).

VNA