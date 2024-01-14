Flu cases increasing across Northern region

The General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health yesterday reported that the number of flu cases has been increasing amid the impacts of long lasting freezing drizzle in the Northern region.

The Vietnam National Hospital of Pediatrics receives over 100 children being infectious with flu for examination and treatment every day.

Particularly, over 60 children infectious with flu have been hospitalized at the Tropical Diseases Center in Hanoi.

Besides, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases is performing the treatment for over 20 flu cases with underlying health conditions.

Of which, some patients have been put on breathing machines due to severe respiratory failure, and even some severe cases have suffered from lung damage up to 60 percent after a few days of infection.

According to the Ministry of Health, seasonal flu is caused by influenza viruses, mostly Influenza A virus subtype H1N1, Influenza A virus subtype H3N3 and Influenza B.

There have not been any records of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Viruses to cause infection in humans, such as mostly Influenza A virus subtype H5N1, Influenza A virus subtype H5N6 or Influenza A virus subtype H7N9.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong