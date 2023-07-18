First hospital in Vietnam named Children’s HeartLink Center of Excellence

Children’s HeartLink announced the HCMC-based Children’s Hospital 1 as its first Center of Excellence in Vietnam.

Today, the city-based Children’s Hospital 1 held a ceremony to receive the certification of Cardiovascular Center of Excellence. It is the first in the country and the seventh hospital in the world to carry the Children’s HeartLink Center of Excellence name.

Currently, six Children's HeartLink centers of excellence in Brazil, China, India, Bangladesh and Malaysia were granted by Children’s HeartLink – an American non-governmental organization supporting and developing sustainable pediatric cardiac programs to prevent and treat children’s heart disease in developing countries.

According to Dr. Nguyen Thanh Hung, Director of Children's Hospital 1, so as to become the seventh Cardiovascular Center of Excellence globally, the infirmary’s heart center has tried to develop developed step by step over the past 20 years.

Up to now, the Children's Hospital 1 has a team of skilled and qualified cardiologists who can treat, intervene and operate on most complex cardiovascular diseases, especially on premature, low birth weight infants and children with high blood pressure.

Furthermore, the hospital surgeons have transferred heart surgery techniques to many provinces in the country and some countries in the world such as India, Japan, Singapore, China, and Malaysia.

Over the past 15 years, Children's Hospital 1 has performed more than 5,100 open-heart surgeries and more than 7,100 interventional heart catheterization - the treatment or repair of a heart condition during a heart catheterization, through the use of special devices with a success rate of 98 percent.