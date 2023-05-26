FDI capital touches US$11 billion in five months

The Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has recently announced that between the start of the year and May 20, 2023, the total registered foreign investment capital in Vietnam reached US$10.86 billion.

Among them, the newly registered capital reached over $5.26 billion, marking a 27.8 percent increase compared to the same period. Adjusted capital amounted to $2.28 billion, reflecting a 59.4 percent decrease compared to the same period. Furthermore, investment capital through capital contribution and share purchase amounted to nearly $3.32 billion, showcasing a notable 67.2 percent increase compared to the same period.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency, the situation of attracting foreign investment into Vietnam has improved. The number of new investment projects saw a slight increase of 1.2 percentage points compared to the previous four months and a significant growth of 66.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

The faster increase in the number of new investment projects compared to the overall investment capital reflects the sustained interest and confidence of medium and small-scale foreign investors in Vietnam's investment environment, prompting them to make new investment decisions.

Meanwhile, according to the report by the Foreign Investment Agency, large corporations are exercising caution and carefully evaluating the prospects of continuing major investments in Vietnam, taking into account the implications of the global minimum tax policy.

During the first five months of the year, Vietnam attracted investment from 82 countries and territories. Among them, Singapore was the top investing partner with a total investment capital of over $2.53 billion, accounting for more than 23.3 percent of the total investment capital in Vietnam, down 14.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Japan ranked second with nearly $2.1 billion, representing almost 19.1 percent of the total investment capital, nearly 2.2 times higher than the same period last year.

Meanwhile, China ranked third with a total registered investment capital of nearly $1.61 billion, accounting for 14.8 percent of the total investment capital, representing a 41.9 percent increase compared to the same period, followed by Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

Hanoi is leading with a total registered investment capital of nearly $1.87 billion, accounting for almost 17.2 percent of the total registered investment capital and nearly 2.7 times higher than the same period in 2021. Bac Giang follows with a total registered investment capital of over $1 billion, representing over 9.4 percent of the country's total investment capital, nearly 2.4 times higher than in the same period. Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai take the remaining positions in the top 5.