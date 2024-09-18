Favorable policies to be applied to help farmers in typhoon Yagi-stricken areas

Extension of the payment deadline of existing debts and debt relief will be applied to help farmers in typhoon Yagi-stricken areas.

To the despair of a farmer , his farm is inundated

Super typhoon Yagi has resulted in significant casualties and damage to property, particularly impacting the agricultural industry. To revive production and secure the food supply, it is essential to implement prompt measures to assist farmers, such as debt relief and the extension of repayment policies.

The orchards, rice fields, and animal farms in many places ranging from Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang to Hai Duong, Ha Nam, Hanoi have all experienced significant destruction. For instance, resident Hoang Ngoc Doan, the owner of a chicken farm in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District, said that he lost more than 80,000 chickens in just a few hours due to rapidly rising flood waters. His family owes the bank VND20 billion (US$807,406) and hopes to receive support to reproduce and maintain jobs for 15 workers.

As of September 17, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention reported that the rice area affected by flooding measures up to 200,248 hectares. Among these areas, Hai Phong suffered the most significant damage at 25,561 hectares, followed by Hanoi at 36,679 hectares, and Nam Dinh at 18,102 hectares.

At the same time, more than 50,000 hectares of crops were also destroyed, 61,089 hectares of fruit trees were damaged. In addition, more than 3,269 aquaculture cages and millions of livestock and poultry were swept away or died, causing serious damage to the livestock and aquaculture industry.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien, the total damage in the aquaculture and livestock sector is estimated at VND4,500 billion. Owners of livestock and poultry farms and aquaculture facilities are on the brink of bankruptcy, as the majority of them have obtained substantial loans to allocate towards manufacturing investments.

Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien stated that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has suggested of the Government issuing a specific decision to assist farmers and agricultural firms in overcoming challenges, with the aim of restoring agricultural production.

The government’s resolution 02/2017/ND-CP is no longer suitable for the present situation; hence, it is necessary to have new policies to support people in the struggle with recovery and reconstruction in the aftermath of super typhoon Yagi. Amongst measures to help people in the typhoon-stricken areas proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, extension of the payment deadline of existing debts and supportive interest rates are included in.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will also coordinate with localities and enterprises to provide plant varieties, production materials and animal feed. In addition, new breeding and farming techniques will also be guided to improve production recovery after the typhoon and floods.

Despite the extensive damage, Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien is certain that the agriculture economy, particularly the poultry sector, may recuperate by Tet with due time.

Effective implementation of swift recovery strategies and rational assistance policies by the Government would be crucial in assisting farmers in overcoming present challenges, so guaranteeing food provision for the entire nation in the coming time.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan