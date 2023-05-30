Expressways drive tourist influx to Binh Thuan

During May 2023, Binh Thuan Province received more than 800,000 tourist arrivals, contributing to a total of over 3.6 million arrivals to the region since the beginning of 2023.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Thuan Province, in May 2023, the province received more than 800,000 tourist arrivals, marking a growth of over 66 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Among them, there were approximately 21,700 international tourists, 4.4 times higher than the previous year. The majority of international visitors to Binh Thuan came from South Korea, China, Germany, the UK, and the US.

Therefore, since the beginning of 2023, the province has welcomed over 3.6 million visitors, almost double compared to the same period in 2022. Particularly, during the first five months of 2023, the number of international tourists visiting the area reached a record high of approximately 111,000 visitors, a remarkable 5.7-fold increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Currently, notable tourist destinations in Binh Thuan, such as Ham Tien - Mui Ne, Tien Thanh - Thuan Quy, La Gi Town, and Phu Quy Island District, are experiencing a significant surge in tourist arrivals for sightseeing and resort purposes, especially during weekends. The room occupancy rates in these areas consistently range from 90 percent to 100 percent.

Mr. Bui The Nhan, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Thuan Province, explained that one of the main factors contributing to the significant increase in tourist arrivals is the completion of two expressway projects: Phan Thiet - Dau Giay and Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet. These expressways have reduced travel time and distance from Ho Chi Minh City and Southern provinces to Binh Thuan Province.

The province has actively restructured its tourism services and products, prioritizing innovation and adaptability. The province has shifted its focus to attract a diverse range of tourists, including groups, friends, and families, instead of solely relying on large tour groups as in the past.

Additionally, there has been a growing interest in coastal and eco-tourism, accompanied by a heightened emphasis on health protection. The ongoing National Tourism Year 2023 in Binh Thuan has further promoted and amplified these trends, resulting in robust growth for the local tourism industry.