Expert highlights Vietnam-Cambodia cooperation prospects

All of the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers return home from Cambodia in September 1989. (Photo: VNA)

The article, issued on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the victory, highlighted the role of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in the event, achievements the neighbour has recorded in development and peacekeeping, and cooperation between the two countries.



Its author Uch Leang, a researcher at RAC, said after the victory, the Vietnamese soldiers continued helping the Cambodian army in personnel training and strengthening combat capacity to avert the return of the genocidal regime.



All of the Vietnamese soldiers returned home in September 1989. Since then, the bilateral relationship has been constantly developing across spheres, benefiting people of both nations.

The relationship is not only the neighbourliness but also the fraternity as the two countries have stood side by side in their past struggles for national liberation and reunification, and the present cause of national construction and development, the expert said.



The article also reviewed the official visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister Hun Manet on December 11-12, 2023, which has contributed to consolidating and deepening the friendship and cooperation in all areas on the basis of good neighbourliness, solidarity, and mutual understanding.



Regarding the bilateral trade, Uch Leang said it grew more than 20 percent annually during the 2015-2020 period, and reached US$10.57 billion in 2022, up nearly 11 percent year-on-year. It is expected to stand at $20 billion in the time ahead.



The article quoted a report by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment as saying Vietnam had, as of 2023, run 206 projects in the neighbouring country with a total registered capital of $2.94 billion, ranking fifth among the countries and territories investing in Cambodia.



The researcher held that economic, trade and investment cooperation will create momentum for the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability to move forward in the time ahead.

VNA